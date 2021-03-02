Last week police issued 6,966 fines for breaking curfew rules, an increase of slightly over 500 compared to last week.

Authorities fined 343 people for forming groups and handed out warnings to another 280 people. In the week prior, 285 people were fined for meeting in groups and 383 people received a warning.

Over the weekend, police also shut down 80 illegal parties across the country, 16 less than one weekend before.