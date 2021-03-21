Two boys aged 17 and 19 from Lepelstraat in Noord-Brabant were arrested shortly after midnight on Sunday after a car chase by the police. The driver of the car with a German license plate had first taken off at high speed.

The two eventually collided with their car on a lamppost on the Gagelboslaan in Bergen op Zoom. They then ran away but were soon arrested. Because the 19-year-old suspect cursed and fiercely resisted the officers, the officers used pepper spray.

"Why the duo ran off at the sight of the police is still the subject of investigation," the police said on Sunday. They are being held in custody. "The pair are suspected of leaving the site of an accident," the police reported. The two also received a report for insulting a police officer.