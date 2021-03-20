A Porsche Cayenne drove into a house on Fagotstraat in Eindhoven (Noord-Brabant) on Saturday morning. There is no trace of the motorist, reports local newspaper ED.

“We are looking for the driver. Hopefully he can tell more about how this could have happened, ”said a police spokesperson.

There were people in the house during the accident. None of them were injured. The car is still in the house and must be towed by a specialized company.

The area was secured by the police. The damage is great. Both on the vehicle and on a fence and the house.