A minor driver causes a hectic situation in Zevenaar (Gelderland) on Friday evening by parking a car in the middle of the train track at Stationsstraat. Train traffic was significantly delayed.

The minor was waiting in a car in a parking lot along the railway line at Stationsstraat around 6 p.m. Instead of going forward, the car then rushed off backward, straight through a gate. The vehicle ended up on the rails and had nowhere to go.

The police wrote on Facebook that two reports were drawn up.