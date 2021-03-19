The weekend in the Netherlands will be cloudy and colder than the long-term average for this time of year, according to meteorological institute KNMI. Maximums will be around 8 degrees, and overnight temperatures will drop below zero.

Friday started out sunny, but cloud fields will spread across the country from the northeast during the afternoon. No rain is expected and maximums will be around 8 degrees. The northeasterly wind will be mostly moderate, but could be quite strong along the coast and on the IJsselmeer during the afternoon and evening.

Overnight, the cloud cover will clear up and fog banks may form. Minimums will range between -1 and -4 degrees Celsius, with a weak to moderate north wind.

On Saturday, cloud cover will move in from the northwest and there may be some light rain here and there. The southeast will remain sunny and dry until well into the afternoon. Maximums will be around 8 degrees, with a light to moderate wind.