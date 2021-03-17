Since police intervention at a protest on the Malieveld in The Hague on Sunday, six charges and 120 complaints of police violence were filed at The Hague police. A police spokesperson told NU.nl that most of the complaints came from people who were not present at the demonstration.

Human rights organization Amnesty International called on the Public Prosecution Service (OM) and mayor Jan van Zanen of The Hague to investigate the actions of the police at the protest against the coronavirus lockdown. The organization will not press charges, leaving that up to the victims. According to Amnesty International, images from the protest definitely raise concerns about excessive force. "Several officers hit people on the head with their baton. Dangerous and almost never justified," the organization said on Twitter.

A police dog handler also pressed charges after he and his dog were pelted and cornered by protesters, according to NU.nl. Police chief Paul van Musscher told Omroep West that more officers will file charges.

The police in The Hague said it received many questions about the police actions at the demonstrations and therefore created a website with answers to the most frequently asked questions and a complaint form. Among other things, the answers state that violence was also used against the police. "This started with laser pointers, which resulted in an eye injury to one officer, followed by throwing heavy fireworks, threats with thick power lines (a melee weapon that can easily be hidden under clothing) and a fighting dog. At these moments we stepped forward to maintain order," the police said.

The OM said that it is too early to say whether the judicial authorities will launch a criminal investigation into police violence. "The police are busy compiling the facts and circumstances of the incidents. The OM is also having a look," the Prosecutor said in a response.

Burgemeester en OM moeten onderzoek doen naar het optreden van de @POL_DenHaag gisteren op het Malieveld.



Beelden wijzen op disproportioneel #politiegeweld.



Meerdere agenten sloegen mensen met de #wapenstok op het hoofd. Levensgevaarlijk en vrijwel nooit te rechtvaardigen. pic.twitter.com/bML6O5itng — Amnesty NL (@amnestynl) March 15, 2021

VIDEO: 🇳🇱 Police clash with anti-government protesters in #TheHague on Sunday ahead of three days of voting in the Dutch general election starting March 15. Crowds gathered to demonstrate against PM Mark Rutte, with some protesting against Covid-19 restrictions. pic.twitter.com/7rnil8XxiX — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 14, 2021