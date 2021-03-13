A man was found seriously injured on Friday evening in the Spangen district in Rotterdam. He was lying on the sidewalk in front of a house and had to be rushed to the hospital. Police say they have arrested three people in connection with the case. It is not known what their involvement is.

The police cannot say what caused the victim's injuries. Several bags with a white substance are said to have been found in the area. The police investigated this on Friday evening. Officers expect to be able to tell more about the case later on Saturday.

The emergency services received a report from the seriously injured man in the street on Friday evening just after 9 p.m. A trauma helicopter was deployed to get a medical team to the scene quickly. It is not known who the victim is and how he is doing.