Several coronavirus test locations, especially in the coastal provinces, will remain closed on Saturday due to the risk of strong gusts of wind. The Dutch meteorological institute KNMI has issued code yellow until 6 p.m. because of the strong wind.

Municipal health center Haaglanden will close seven of the eleven test locations on Saturday. The test sitesin Vlissingen (Zeeland), Woerden (Utrecht), Zaandam (Zaanstreek-Waterland) and Zuidland (Rotterdam-Rijnmond) have also not been opened.

Health region Hollands Noorden has decided on the basis of the weather forecast to keep the vaccination sites in Alkmaar and Middenmeer closed. At both locations, inoculations were taking place in large tents.

A total of 2,800 injection appointments will therefore be canceled. The healthcare administration regrets the closure and will call everyone who had an appointment at one of the two locations on Saturday.

As far as is known, the other approximately sixty vaccination locations in the Netherlands will remain open on Saturday. People who had an appointment at one of the closed test locations on Saturday are called to make a new appointment.

On Saturday, heavy gusts of wind can occur from 80 to 90 kilometers per hour. Close to the sea, even gusts of wind up to around 100 kilometers per hour are possible. With a westerly wind, the temperature will be around 8 degrees. In the evening and night, the wind will gradually decrease in strength.