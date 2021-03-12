The first official storm of the year hit the Netherlands on Thursday and the strong winds and rain storm Evert brought with it will continue in the coming days. This weekend will be windy, even triggering a code yellow weather warning for Saturday. It will rain every day, but there is also room for sunshine, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

The storm caused a trail of damage across the Netherlands with fallen trees, toppled trucks, and roof tiles being blown loose. In the Limburg town of Bemelen, a pedestrian died when a tree fell on them, the police said. At the insurers, the phones were a bit busier than normal, but nothing crazy, they said to newspaper Trouw on Thursday evening. The final damage figures are still being calculated, but insurers Interpolis, Aegon, and Unive all said that damages seem to be not too bad.

Evert also caused problems on the tracks, with trees and branches falling onto the overhead lines and rails. But on Friday, ProRail and NS reported that train traffic was running according to schedule again.

Friday started out dry in most places with occasional sunshine, but that will change as more clouds move in from the west during the course of the morning and afternoon. The clouds will bring strong winds and heavy showers with them, and a chance of hail and thunder. Gusts could reach 90 kilometers per hour along the coast, according to KNMI. Maximum will be around 8 degrees.

Saturday will be stormy, with showers and strong winds. KNMI issued a code yellow warning for the entire country on Saturday, warning of strong winds and gusts that could reach speeds up to 100 km/h. The warning will take effect around 7:00 a.m. and last until evening. Afternoon temperatures will again be around 8 degrees Celsius.

Sunday will look a lot like Saturday, only with slightly less wind.