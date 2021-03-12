Non-essential stores have to adhere to the coronavirus lockdown measures and can't open completely at this time, the court in The Hague ruled on Friday in a lawsuit filed by retailers' association INretail against the Dutch State. There is no evidence that the State "made incorrect considerations or policy choices," the court ruled, ANP reports.

INretail argued that the State did not sufficiently consider the economic and social consequences of closing the stores, such as the health damage to retailers due to stress. The association also argued that the usefulness of the store closures is not proven.

But the court ruled against the association. According to the court, the government acted within its powers when closing non-essential stores. The judge said that the government heeded the great social call for perspective by implementing relaxations, despite expert advice that these were not really possible at the moment. And the court considered it a justified decision to first allow more flexible rules for education and young people.

The lockdown measures for retailers will therefore remain in effect.

INretail called to ruling a huge disappointment. "We remain of the opinion that the State did not sufficiently weigh up and take into account all the interests at stake when it decided to close stores," the association said to ANP. It will consider possible follow-up steps.