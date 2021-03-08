The number of female entrepreneurs in the Netherlands increased by 29 percent in the past five years, according to figures released by the Dutch chamber of commerce KVK for International Women's Day on Monday, NU.nl reports.

In 2015 a total of 492,342 women were registered in the KVK's Trade Register. That increased to 637,303 last year. Women account for 36 percent of the total number of entrepreneurs in the Netherlands.

Percentage wise, the largest increase in female entrepreneurs was in the age group zero to 19 years. Last year 561 girls owned a business, compared to 215 in 2015.

The number of female entrepreneurs increased most in the category "communication and graphic design" at 275 percent, followed by "call centers" with 259 percent, and "nursing homes" at 244 percent.

Zuid-Holland saw the biggest increase in women starting businesses over the past five years, at 37 percent. The increase was lowest in Limburg at 21 percent.