A fire broke out on the third floor of an apartment building in Hellevoetsluis (Zuid-Holland), causing the death of one person on Friday evening. This was reported by a spokesman for the Safety Region.

The emergency services evacuated the adjacent fifteen to twenty apartments above in the seven-story building on Poelmanstraat due to smoke development.

The fire in the house broke out around 10:15 p.m. At 11 p.m, the fire was under control.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire. It is not yet known when the evacuated residents will be able to return home.