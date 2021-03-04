Prime Minister Mark Rutte is not very hopeful that the current coronavirus restrictions can be relaxed any further at this stage, in light of the infection numbers, he said to NOS on Thursday.

On Wednesday, public health institute RIVM reported 5,090 new coronavirus cases, bringing the seven-day rolling average to a five-week high of 4,696. The Ministers most involved in the coronavirus approach will meet at the Catshuis, the Prime Minister's residence in The Hague, on Saturday to discuss the state of affairs.

While Rutte said that he is not very positive about any measures being relaxed, he also stressed that no decisions have been made yet and that the government is still waiting for new figures. "We have already made a number of relaxations and with that we are already taking a risk," he said, referring to easings implemented this week.

From this week, secondary- and vocational school students are allowed to attend in-person classes at least once a week. Almost all contact professions, like hairdressers and tattoo artists, were allowed to open up shop again. Young people were given more room to exercise together. And non-essential stores could open for shopping by-appointment.