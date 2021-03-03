The government relaxed some restrictions in the coronavirus lockdown so that most contact professions can open again, and young people can exercise in groups and teams more. Here is a full list of coronavirus restrictions in place as of March 3.

Curfew

A curfew currently applies in the Netherlands. Netherlands residents will not be allowed to leave their homes between 9:00 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. with the following exceptions:

In the event of an emergency

If you, another person, or an animal are in urgent need of aid

If your employer tells you to leave the home for work

If you are traveling abroad or to the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom, or returning to the Netherlands

If you are on the way to a funeral and can prove it

If you are responding to a summons from a court or prosecutor and can prove it

If you are on the way to write a test or exam in MBO, HBO or WO and can prove it

If you are taking your leashed dog out to relieve itself - only one person at a time

If you were invited to appear on a live-evening program and can show the invitation from the broadcaster.

People who have to go outside during curfew need to take a "self-declaration curfew" form with them, stating the reason they are ignoring curfew. That form can be downloaded here. People breaking curfew for work need a statement from their employer explaining why. The employer declaration can be downloaded here. Those violating the curfew rules will be fined 95 euros.

Retail, gyms and services

Non-essential stores can open for shopping by appointment. Only two customers will be allowed per floor in each time slot of at least 10 minutes. Time slots must be booked at least four hours in advance. Social distancing must be maintained and customers and employees must wear face masks.

Essential stores include supermarkets, auto mechanics, bakeries, banks, bodegas, business-to-business wholesalers, butchers, consumer goods repair shops, drug stores, dry cleaners, eye and ear care centers, fish shops, flower stands, laundromats, liquor stores, pet shops, petrol stations and their shops, pharmacies, postal service points, and shops at filling stations.

Amusement parks, casinos, cinemas, museums, theaters, sex shows and zoos will be closed.

Close-contact professional services, like beauticians, hairdressers, sex workers and some massage will be allowed to open open. Sex work is the only contact profession still prohibited.

Healthcare providers, including dentists, eye care providers, midwives, optometrists, and physiotherapists will be allowed to remain open.

Gyms, swimming pools, and saunas will be closed.

DIY shops will be allowed to distribute goods to customers who order online for pick-up, as well as shopping by appointment as per above.

Libraries will be allowed to stay open for the collection or return of books and media.

Local community centers will remain open for vulnerable people.

Education and Childcare

Primary schools, secondary schools, and vocational schools are open for in-person education with certain restrictions. For secondary schools and vocational schools, the intention is that pupils can attend physical lessons at least once a week

Daycare facilities are open

After-school care is still closed, with an exception made for children whose parents have vital professions

Higher education facilities will be closed, with classes moving online. Students can go in for practical lessons and to write exams.

At Home

Households will be allowed to welcome a maximum of one guest aged 13 and over.

Children aged 12 and below are exempted from the household guest limit.

Citizens can only visit one household per day

Stay home as much as possible - only go outside for groceries, medical care for yourself, others or animals, to get some fresh air, and for education or work if it is absolutely necessary

Work from home unless your job requires your physical presence - "Bus drivers can go in to work, office workers work from home."

Religious facilities and houses of worship will remain open.

Outside and travel

Only go outside with members of your household or with one person not from your household

Public transport can be used only for absolutely necessary travel

Funerals are limited to no more than 50 attendees, effective from Monday, January 25

Urgent advice to not travel abroad until March 31 unless absolutely necessary, for example for family emergency or work that can't be postponed and absolutely needs your physical presence

To prevent the spread of coronavirus mutations, the Dutch government banned flights to and from the United Kingdom, South Africa, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela. These bans are in place until at least March 4.

Hotels, hospitality and coffeeshops

Hotels will remain open. Food and beverage service, including room service, will no longer be allowed.

Bars, cafes and restaurants will remain closed, as they have since mid-October.

Bars, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to continue serving takeaway clientele.

Coffeeshops will also be allowed to sell their products to takeaway clientele.

Sport and fitness