After the match between PSV and Ajax in Eindhoven on Sunday, players of the Amsterdam team were attacked in the corridor from the stadium to their bus. Ajax will press charges, the Amsterdam team confirmed to NOS.

Players had objects thrown at them, among other things. Captain Dusan Tadic, who was involved in a scuffle with PSV captain Denzel Dumfries towards the end of the match and after it, in particular was targeted.

Despite the presence of the police, the Ajax players had to be escorted to their bus by security guards.

Two people were arrested for disturbing public order, according to the broadcaster. They were released again after reports were filed against them.

Ajax will press charges of attempted assault, the club confirmed.