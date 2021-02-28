A study by consumer’s union Consumentenbond found that the vast majority of all fishmongers in the Netherlands are not labeling their products according to European Union guidelines.

EU regulations state that all fish in the vitrine must be labeled with the exact name of the fish, the origin area and the capture- or breeding-method.

According to the union, one-third of all fishmongers do not use any display cards at all. Around half of all fishmongers use display cards for all of their products, however, not always with the complete information. 24 percent only mention the region of origin. Only ten percent report the capture or breeding method, and only six percent give the exact name of the fish.

Undercover investigators also often did not receive sufficient information regarding sustainability upon further questioning.

The consumer’s union calls this a “missed chance” since consumers can, therefore, not make an informed decision when shopping for fish.

“It is a high time that fishmongers stick to the labeling regulations better. And that the Food Authorities checks up on the fish stalls more often,” the Consumentenbond said in a press statement.

According to the union, paying attention to ASC and MSC quality brands allows the consumer to make a sustainable choice. Even without a quality brand, consumers can check on Goodfish the sustainability of the product they are buying.

The union also said that some types of fish, such as herring, Scottish or Norwegian salmon, whiting and haddock are always a good choice when it comes to sustainability.