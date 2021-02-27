A man rescued his three young children on Friday night when a fire broke out in the attic of their house. The children were asleep upstairs.

During the fire in Haaren in Noord-Brabant, flames exploded from the roof. The father got slightly injured on his leg during his rescue. He has been treated by ambulance personnel, reports local broadcaster Omroep Brabant.

The fire in the house on Kerkstraat may have been caused by a wood stove. Fire brigades from Haaren and surrounding municipalities had to be deployed to fight the fire. By 10 p.m., the fire was brought under control.