The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will approve the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, developed with the help of Leiden pharmaceutical Janssen, on March 11, sources within the European Union told Bloomberg.

The vaccine was submitted for EMA approval in mid-February.

The European Commission announced on Thursday that the Janssen vaccine will be delivered to the European Union from April. The EU agreed to buy 200 million doses of the vaccine, with an option for another 200 million doses.

Unlike the other vaccines already approved for use in the EU, the Janssen vaccine requires only one dose, not two. The vaccine is already in use in South Africa.

According to Bloomberg's source, the EMA is also in talks about approving the Russian vaccine Sputnik-V.