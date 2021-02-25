Two 8-year-old girls were killed when they were hit by a car ion Europaweg in Coevorden on Tuesday afternoon. The police believe they were trying to cross the road on foot when they were hit. The driver of the car, an 86-year-old woman from Coevorden, was taken to a police station for questioning, the police said on Wednesday afternoon.

A third child was also involved in the accident. The police did not say anything about their condition. A 19-year-old woman who was driving behind the 86-year-old woman, was also taken in to the police station to make a statement.

Exactly what happened is not yet clear. The police are investigating.

Eyewitnesses told Dagblad van het Noorden that the girls were going door to door to polish shoes, as if they were fundraising.