Meteorological institute KNMI and the Dutch Association of Insurers teamed up to better combat and deal with damage caused by extreme weather and climate change. By exchanging data, they hope to be able to prevent damage with more comprehensive weather warnings, and keep insurance affordable with updated packages, NRC and NOS report.

"The chance of hail increases the further from the coast you are. We saw this in 2016, for example, when there was half a billion in damage to greenhouses due to hail, especially in Limburg. With this exchange, we want to prepare entrepreneurs better. If the KNMI issues a warning, insurers can say: protect your greenhouses, make sure there are drop sheets around them," a spokesperson for the Dutch Association of Insurers said.

The insurers also want to design better insurance products and focus more on prevention. The KNMI wants to improve its weather warning system, by analyzing its own weather and climate data in a more targeted manner and combined with data from insurers.

Currently, rain and hail damage to cars and buildings amount to around 360 million euros per year. That is expected to increase significantly as climate change causes more and more extreme weather incidents. And while material damage is often insured, there is usually more damage caused by things like businesses coming to a standstill while repair work is done, the Association said.