A German woman who died after crashing her car into an Amsterdam canal on Sunday, may have done so deliberately. Conversations with her family indicate that she may have wanted to take her own life, the German police said. She had her three children in the car with her when she crashed. They survived the crash uninjured.

The authorities identified the woman as a 47-year-old from Gronau. Her children are 8, 11 and 13 years old.

The woman was driving through the Netherlands with her three children when she crashed into a side canal of the IJ river in Amsterdam-Noord at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday. The three children managed to get out of the car and water safely.

Their mother's body was found on Sunday evening.

The children were taken in by the Dutch authorities. A police spokesperson could not tell NOS whether the children have had any contact recently with their father.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.