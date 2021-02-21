A car with four occupants fell into a side branch of the river IJ at around 2.00 am on Sunday. This happened at the Nieuwendammerdijk in Amsterdam. The driver is still missing.

According to the fire department, three older children were able to exit the vehicle.

Three dive teams searched for over an hour for the driver of the car but were unable to find her. According to a spokesman, it is the mother of the children.

As of Sunday morning, the police confirmed that the search had been halted. They are now investigating the cause of the accident.