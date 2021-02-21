An aircraft that departed from Maastricht Aachen Airport lost parts of an engine after an explosion took place, the South Limburg Safety Region reported on Saturday. Several pieces of metal fell from the sky. The debris came to the ground in the town of Meerssen in Limburg.

Several cars were damaged. According to a fire brigade spokesperson, a piece of debris fell on an elderly woman, who was lightly injured as a result. "Many people were shocked in Meerssen, because they saw the plane fly over with a burning engine," said the spokesperson for the fire service.

According to a spokesperson for the airport near Maastricht, it was a four-engine Boeing 747-400 cargo plane bound for New York. The plane itself would not have been in danger. "It can fly just fine on one engine," she said. The aircraft made a precautionary landing in Liège, Belgium.

According to aviation expert Joris Melkert, it is a peculiar incident: "I cannot remember a recent case in the Netherlands where parts of an engine fell down."

The cause of the incident is unknown. The spokesperson does not rule out the possibility that an engine may have sucked something up, causing the turbine blades to be smashed.

The Dutch Safety Board (OVV) is starting an exploratory investigation, which means that researchers collect the facts to determine whether an extensive investigation is needed. The OVV will, therefore, enter into talks with the local authorities, the emergency services, and the airport.