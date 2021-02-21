Daily infection rates are on an upward trajectory again. The public health agency RIVM reported 4,720 new cases on Sunday, a three percent increase compared to the previous day and a 35 percent rise compared to last Sunday. The seven-day rolling average has been pushed to 3,961, a 16 percent increase compared to last week. This number is the highest since February 3.

This week's number of Covid-19 infections reached 27,729 in total, a 16 percent increase compared to the same period last week.

The three cities with the highest number of infections were Amsterdam (237), Rotterdam (122), and The Hague (104). In Amsterdam, the new numbers reflect a 24 percent increase compared to last week. In Rotterdam, the increase was 34 percent. In The Hague, infections rose as well versus last week. There, the increase was 34 percent.

The overall number of Covid-19 hospitalizations continues to drop. However, the intake in intensive care wards remains high. On Saturday, the total number of patients being treated for Covid-19 was 1,849, a net decrease of nine compared to the previous day. There were 1,315 patients in regular care facilities, a decline of 21 patients, and 534 IC patients, twelve more than the previous day.

On Sunday, hospitals admitted a total of 157 new Covid patients. Among them, 123 were admitted to regular care, and 34 were placed in intensive care.

An estimate from the RIVM also shows that 987,435 doses of the coronavirus vaccines have been administered since January 6. That was an additional 28,990 injections in one day, bringing the total number of vaccines for the past week to 233,070.

An additional 17 deaths were reported in the country, a 73 percent decrease compared to the previous day and a 26 percent drop versus last Sunday.

Due to the spring-like temperatures, people have been out and about enjoying the sun. Moreover, a recent study by I&O Research shows that support for the coronavirus measures is waning. Together with the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), the Ministers in charge met at the Catshuis, the Prime Minister's official residency, on Sunday to discuss the corona measures.

Since the start of the pandemic, some 1,056,639 people have tested positive for the virus, including 15,217 people who have died of Covid-19.