A 12-year-old girl who disappeared from Voorburg on February 9, was found safe and in good health on Tuesday. The child was found abroad, but the police did not say where or why she left the Netherlands.

According to Omroep West, the police believe the child ran away of her own accord.

The last time she had been seen was on the Oosteinde in Voorburg when she asked someone on the street for a ride to a tram. It was not revealed what happened to the girl since that late morning encounter.

A Missing Child Alert was released soon after. The warning is issued when authorities do not believe the child is in immediate, life-threatening danger, as opposed to an Amber Alert.

Police at the time said they were concerned that the girl was not dressed properly for the cold weather last week. Twenty tips were called in to authorities as a result of the bulletin.