A missing child alert was issued for 12-year-old Mergem Veli from Voorburg. The girl was last seen on Tuesday morning and the police are very concerned.

At around 11:15 a.m., Veli asked a passerby on Oosteinde in Voorburg for a ride to tram line 4. That was the last time she was seen. She wasn't dressed for the icy weather and the police are very worried about her.

Veli is about 1.5 meters tall with brown hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a beige vest and light colored trousers, and she had a red bag and a pink backpack with her.