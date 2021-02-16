To date, Dutch side effect center Lareb received 35 reports of people who died after a coronavirus vaccination. "This concerns frail older people with serious underlying health problems and/or advanced age," the center said, NOS reports. "Post-vaccination death does not mean it was caused by the vaccination."

In total, Lareb received 3,945 reports of side effects. 3,692 of these involved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. 204 were about the Moderna vaccine. 49 reports did not state what vaccine was used. Most of the reports involved mild and expected side effects like headache, muscle pain, and a reaction at the injection site.

The cause of a few of the reported deaths was not immediately obvious. Lareb therefore requested more information about any side effects that occurred and the role of possible other underlying health problems.

So far 780 thousand coronavirus vaccines were administered in the Netherlands.