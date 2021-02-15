"Nothing has been proven" about allegations against PVV parliamentarian Dion Graus, party leader Geert Wilders said to radio station 100% NL in response to reports that Graus committed fraud and forced his ex-wife to have sex with his security guards.

Newspaper NRC reported these allegations based on "dozens of hours of video and audio recordings and hundreds of WhatsApps, text messages, photos and other documents". The Rijksrecherche, the department that handles government-related investigations, is investigating the new material submitted by Graus's ex-wife, the newspaper wrote.

Wilders told the radio station that NRC's report is "old rubbish". In 2019 a previous publication by the newspaper already led to Graus being investigated and "the Pubic Prosecution Service said then that nothing was happening with it, nothing was proven".

According to Wilders, NRC is "a newspaper that hates us", referring to his far-right party.

Graus is currently in 13th place on the PVV candidate list for the upcoming parliamentary election. The polls currently place the PVV at around 20 parliamentary seats. Which means that Graus will likely get a seat in parliament again after the election in March.