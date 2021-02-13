The ex-wife of PVV MP Dion Graus recently provided the National Criminal Investigation Department with new information that reportedly proves Graus had coerced her to have sex with his security guards for several years, according to newspaper NRC.

In January 2019, Graus’ ex-wife filed a declaration alleging forced sex, but six months later, she withdrew that declaration. Graus denied any wrongdoing. But according to NRC, which obtained documents and recordings from the case, the audio fragments that have now been submitted indicate that Graus encourages his security guards to have sex with his wife.

That would have taken place in hotel rooms and saunas rented by Graus and once even in his office in the House of Representatives. One of the two security guards confirms to NRC that he had sex with Graus’ then-wife several times. The other denies it.

Subsistence allowance

NRC also writes that the National Criminal Investigation Department uncovered evidence that suggests Graus cheated on his mortgage deduction and was fraudulently reimbursed for accommodation expenses. The investigation reportedly indicates that he received an excessive amount of at least 125,000 euros since he took office as a Member of Parliament. Graus was already discredited about that issue in 2019.

Graus has not commented substantively on the findings by the NRC. “As a member of Parliament, I have the right to a ‘private life’ and the choice to keep it private.” Equally, PVV leader, Geert Wilders, has refused to give any commentary.