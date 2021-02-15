A shooting on Van Limburg Stirumplein in Amsterdam left one man dead and another injured on Sunday evening. Two suspects were arrested, but the police are still looking for the shooter, the Amsterdam police said in a statement.

The shooting happened at around 8:00 p.m., on the corner of Van der Hoopstraat and Van Limburg Stirumplein. First responders found two men with gunshot wounds. Attempts to resuscitate one of them were to no avail. The 29-year-old man died at the scene. A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital and is now in a stable condition, the police said.

The police believe the shooting was the result of an argument. The injured man and another man were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the shooting. Their roles in what happened are being investigated.

The police believe the gunman is still at large and call on witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam- or surveillance camera footage to come forward.