Dutch counterterrorism authority NCTV confirmed it is investigating how the politics and rhetoric of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could impact the Netherlands, domestic security concerns, and the Dutch-Turkish community.

On Monday, newspaper HP/De Tijd reported that a confidential NCTV analysis stated part of the Dutch-Turkish community may be "vulnerable to influence from Turkey" and Erdogan's pro-Islamization rhetoric in conjunction with Salafist and sometimes jihadist organizations. In a written response, the NCTV confirmed the existence of this memo, but stressed that it is analytically immature.

The memo stated that many Dutch-Turks are pro-Erdogan and feel closely involved with Turkey, raising concerns that this could have consequences for "social and political stability in the Netherlands". According to the newspaper, the analysis suggested a link between Erdogan's "anti-Western" response to a far-right terrorist's attacks on Muslims in Christchurch in 2019, and the terrorist attack in Utrecht that left four people dead that same year. Though a source told HP/De Tijd that this possible link is considered doubtful by experts within and outside the NCTV.

The NCTV expressed regret that this analysis leaked, especially given its immature nature. The analysis is currently being analytically assessed by other parties, including the military- and general intelligence services MIVD and AIVD, an involved person said to the newspaper.