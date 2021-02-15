A Dutch soldier died in Norway on Sunday. The soldier was there for military winter training. The identity of the soldier was not released. The cause of their death is also unclear.

The Koninklijke Marechaussee, a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military, is investigating. Marechaussee officers who were also participating in the training will investigate the circumstances at the scene, a spokesperson said to NOS.

It is not yet clear whether or not the soldier died of natural causes, the spokesperson said. The Marechaussee is also still examining whether it is necessary to send an extra team to Norway.

The Dutch soldiers are training in Skjold, near Harstad, for possible deployment under Arctic conditions.