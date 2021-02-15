A severely disabled man found abandoned in the freezing cold in Rijswijk last week has still not been identified. The police are trying hard to figure out who he is, but this process is complicated by the fact that the man is non-verbal and had no ID card on him, a spokesperson for the police said to NU.nl.

According to the police spokesperson, a note was found on the man stating that "his mother can no longer take care of him, his family is homeless and that is why he was left behind".

A passerby found the man near the fire station on Burgemeester Elsenlaan during the early hours of Wednesday morning last week. He was hospitalized with hypothermia.