Dutch meteorological agency KNMI issued a Code Red weather warning for the entire country over concerns that roadways, particularly local streets, will be very icy. “On Monday, overnight and into the morning, there is a risk of treacherous slippery conditions on an extensive scale due to freezing rain,” the KNMI stated, saying that the conditions will persist when combined with residual snow.

The warning’s initial duration was set for seven hours, beginning at various times in the morning depending on the region. “From 3 a.m., Code Red applies to Noord- and Zuid-Holland and Zeeland. From 5 a.m. for the Wadden Islands, Friesland, Flevoland, Utrecht, Gelderland and Noord-Brabant. From 7 a.m. for Groningen, Drenthe, Overijssel and Limburg.”

Infrastructure agency RIjkswaterstaat said it was particularly concerned about trouble on the roads in the northeastern half of the country. The KNMI said it expected to the slippery roads to would return to normal as the morning continues, starting in the southwest and moving towards the northeast.

Dutch national rail operator NS reminded passengers earlier on Sunday that a limited winter weather schedule was still in effect. “The severe winter weather continues to influence the railways and timetable. Trains and rail are sensitive to winter influences,” the NS said.

Passengers traveling by any form of public transportation on Monday morning were advised to check the websites of transit operators for up to date information. Delays from the morning could continue into the afternoon and evening as transportation providers try to get caught up.