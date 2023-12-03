NS will not be adjusting its timetable for Sunday and Monday despite the expected winter weather. A spokesperson for the company announced on Sunday morning that no precautionary adjustments will be made based on the current weather forecast.

"The normal timetable remains in effect as planned," said the spokesperson. However, it is advisable to check the timetable information in advance, as there could always be disruptions due to the weather conditions. The NS spokesperson also pointed out that there will be “works” that travelers might notice.

On Sunday, the KNMI issued a code yellow warning due to slippery conditions caused by snowfall. An area of snow will move across the country from southwest to northeast starting in the early afternoon. The snow is expected to leave the northeast early Monday evening. In many places, 1 to 3 centimeters of snow will fall, but locally up to 5 centimeters may also fall.

https://twitter.com/KNMI/status/1731255827095261234

On Monday morning, snow will move across the country from the southwest, the national weather institute expects. This area will gradually expand across the rest of the country, according to KNMI.

Furthermore, Rijkswaterstaat advised road users to be alert and adjust their driving style on Sunday. It may be slippery in places on Sunday morning due to freezing wet road sections and on Sunday afternoon and evening, it may also be slippery on the road due to snowfall.

On X, Rijkswaterstaat reported that it is also busy combating slippery conditions on Sunday morning. "Sprinkling actions have been started nationally. Also take into account code yellow this afternoon and evening for slippery conditions due to snowfall. Be alert and adjust your driving style," the organization further wrote on X.