There are warnings that the ice has started to melt in various regions in the Netherlands. On Sunday afternoon, several municipalities have called on people to "get off the ice!"

In Friesland, there were warnings of the ice thawing, which could lead to dangerous situations on the Frisian lakes, says the regional Ice Union.

In the province of Groningen, warnings were issued for cracks in the ice on the Schildmeer and the Oldambtmeer, among others.

The ice is also getting thinner in Zuid-Holland. The municipality of Kaag en Braassem, near Leiden, among others, advises not to come that way anymore. "Don't take unnecessary risks," officials warned.

The fire brigade and Zuid-Holland's Safety Region say on Twitter that the thawing has started. "The ice will start to melt and can therefore be treacherous. If you do decide to go skating, test the strength of the ice well and prevent the fire brigade from having to save you."