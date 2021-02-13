The police have arrested two teenagers aged 13 and 16 who are suspected of an armed robbery on a Lidl branch in Cuijkm (Noord-Brabant). During the robbery on Friday night, a customer was injured on the hand while trying to stop one of the boys.

The crime took place around 7:15 pm. A tall, sturdy person wearing a balaclava entered the supermarket through the exit, reports local broadcaster, Omroep Brabant. He called for money and showed a knife. He didn't hesitate to make a stabbing motion with that knife when a customer tried to intervene.

In the end, the robbery failed and the suspect fled the store. The alarmed police came across two young men a kilometer away. One of them was a 13-year-old boy without a permanent place of residence. He was carrying a knife, which, according to the police, was very similar to the knife used in the robbery.

The 16-year-old boy (from Cuijk), who was also arrested, complied with the robber's description. "To complete the picture of the robbery," the police have conducted a neighborhood investigation. What that has yielded is yet unknown.