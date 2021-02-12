Good news for ice skating enthusiasts. The weather this weekend will be ideal for skating, with sunshine making for a pleasant day while just below freezing temperatures will help keep the ice firm, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Friday will see long periods of sunshine, though there will be some clouds in the center and east of the country. Some light snow may fall here and there. Maximums will be around -2 degrees, but the moderate wind may make it feel much colder.

Overnight will be clear and very cold, with minimums ranging from -7 degrees Celsius on the coast to -15 degrees in the east, though windchill may make it feel around -18 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will look a lot like Friday, with sunshine, moderate wind and maximums around freezing.

The KNMI has a code yellow warning in place for the entire country, warning of icy and slippery roads until at least Sunday. "All traffic participants can be hindered. Adjust your driving behavior. Follow weather reports and warnings."