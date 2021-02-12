Enforcers union BOA Bond and police union ACP are worried that skating areas will get very crowded on Saturday. More and more skating areas are expected to become safe to skate on in the coming days, and as the weather may warm up from Sunday, Saturday especially is expected to be busy.

BOA Bond chairman Ruud Kuin told the Telegraaf that the situation will likely be the same as on the summer days last year, when access to parking lots and roads to beaches and nature reserves were limited. As far as is known, no municipalities have already barred access to skating areas as a precaution.

But ACP chairman Gerrit van der Kamp received signals that the safety regions will intervene if things get too crowded, he said to the newspaper. He hopes that many skating areas will be open, so that people can spread out more. The police will mainly supervise, as enforcing coronavirus rules on the ice will be impossible, he said.

Social distancing rules also apply on the ice. This means that adults cannot skate in groups larger than two people, keeping 1.5 meters away from everyone else. Skating competitions and marathons are banned. Ice clubs' changing rooms and canteens will be closed. Though soup tents where you can get something warm to eat and drink outside are allowed.

Staatsbosbeheer told De Telegraaf that various skating places were already crowded on Thursday. The organization expects a lot of activity this weekend. The forestry service advises people to try the next place if they arrive somewhere and find a full parking lot.