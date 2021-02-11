Amsterdam police officers dispatched to investigate reports of a person lying lifeless in the Oosterpark on Wednesday evening, were surprised and relieved to find it was a weird snowman.

The officers expected to find someone unwell, or maybe even a victim of a crime, the police said on Facebook. "After our colleagues approached the 'body' they saw that police tape or ambulance could happily stay out of it," the police said. "It was a handsome snow creation, including orange carrot!"

"At least the colleagues could laugh a lot about it."