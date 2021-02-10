The Netherlands is in for a number of extremely cold nights. Minimum temperatures are expected to dip to between -10 and -15 degrees Celsius, with some places maybe even seeing -20 degrees during the night to Saturday.

Thursday to Saturday will be sunny and dry, according to meteorological institute KNMI. And the lack of clouds means that overnight temperatures will plummet very low.

Day time temperatures will also be freezing or lower in the coming days, with maximums ranging from 0 degrees Celsius on the Wadden to -5 degrees in the east and southeast on Thursday. Friday and Saturday are expected to look much the same.

From Sunday, there is a solid chance of the Netherlands seeing maximums above freezing again. According to the KNMI, there is a 75 percent chance of temperatures well above zero with occasional rainfall early next week.