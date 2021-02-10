Heineken will be cutting 8 thousand jobs worldwide in the coming years in a reorganization aimed at reducing costs, the Dutch beer giant announced with its annual figures. How many of those job losses will happen in the Netherlands, is not yet clear, NOS reports.

That means that Heineken is cutting about 10 percent of its global workforce of about 85 thousand people.

Heineken was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Catering establishments were closed worldwide, and countries like South Africa and Mexico even introduced total alcohol bans as part of their fight against the virus.

This resulted in Heineken selling 8 percent less beer last year. The company's turnover fell by about 16 percent to 23.8 billion euros.

The reorganization is meant to cut costs by about 35 million euros per year. Between now and 2023, Heineken also wants to save about 2 billion euros through more efficient production.