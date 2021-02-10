A train collision between Amsterdam-Sloten and Schiphol Tuesday night took the life of a teenage boy. Authorities are speaking of a tragic accident.

The incident occurred around 9.30 p.m. in the area of Ringvaartdijk. The 14-year-old boy was walking along the tracks with a friend when he was hit by a train that sped by.

His friend immediately called emergency services. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks arrived at the scene but were unable to save the boy.

Train services between Amsterdam-Sloten and Schiphol were halted until around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Police are still investigating the events that led up to the deadly collision.