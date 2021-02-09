Travel agency TUI expects that summer holiday bookings by Netherlands residents will increase as more and more people get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The company hopes to operate at 80 percent of its normal capacity this summer, it announced with its figures for the first quarter of 2021, NU.nl reports.

At the end of January, 2.8 million people already booked summer vacations through TUI.

During the winter months, TUI saw its turnover decrease by 88 percent compared to the same period a year earlier. The company struggled under travel restrictions and other coronavirus measures. Only 116 of its 229 hotels were open and most of its cruise ships weren't sailing.

In November and December, TUI still did well in Greece and the Caribbean, but there was little to no travel to traditionally popular destinations like the Canary Islands and the Maldives.

Last year, TUI suffered a loss of 3 billion euros. The company saw both its turnover and the number of vacations booked through the company drop by around 60 percent.