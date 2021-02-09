The government set up a fund to compensate entrepreneurs who sustained damages in the riots that broke out after the introduction or the coronavirus curfew last month, Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus of Justice and Security announced on Tuesday. The fund will help pay for damages not covered by the entrepreneurs' insurers.

"With this fund we want to help entrepreneurs if they cannot get compensation for the damage caused by the riots through their insurance," Grapperhaus said. The fund is intended to help entrepreneurs with insurance that did not reimburse all the damages, entrepreneurs with insurance that have to pay a deductible, and entrepreneurs who were not insured against the sustained damage.

Grapperhaus called it exceptional that the government will pay for damages, but added that these were exceptional circumstances. He stressed that insurers will first be responsible for covering damages - entrepreneurs paid premiums for years, also to cover these types of risks. The government fund is only to cover the gaps not covered by the insures. The Dutch Association of Insurers already announced that it will "usually cover" the damages caused in the riots.

The Minister called the riots "criminal and scandalous". "Shops were destroyed and looted. Entrepreneurs who are already having such a difficult time, were given extra worries as a result," he said. "I have enormous admiration for the resilience of entrepreneurs, they do not give up, but keep their shoulder to the wheel."

The fund was established in collaboration with the Dutch Association of Insurers, and entrepreneurs' associations VNO-NCW and MKB Nederland.