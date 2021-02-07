Between 11 p.m. and midnight on Saturday, an average wind force of 8 was measured for an hour between Enkhuizen and Lelystad. This, in combination with the snowfall, has officially caused a snowstorm, Weerplaza reports. The last time that happened in the Netherlands was in January 2010.

Before an official snowstorm, a KNMI weather station must measure an average wind force of at least 8 Beaufort for an hour. This stormy wind must accompany snowfall or drifting snow. That has now been the case in the area around the IJsselmeer.

In other parts of the country, fairly strong gusts of wind were measured. "With wind force 6 or 7, there are no snowdrifts," says Weerplaza. "The wind will gradually decrease in the night from Sunday to Monday," the weather institute states.

It will continue to snow on Sunday. This, accompanied by a strong wind, caused the Netherlands to deal with chilly temperatures of -15 degrees on Sunday morning.

Due to global warming, it is not often that the Netherlands measures a snowstorm. The penultimate time was in January 2010. At that time, no snowstorm had been recorded for 25 years.

On February 14, 1979, one of the worst snowstorms on record was measured. That year, snow dunes of up to 6 meters were caused by extreme weather conditions.