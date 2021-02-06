A woman gave birth to a baby in Velp (Gelderland) this week, without knowing she was pregnant. A bystander found the woman when she was in labor and called in the help of two police officers.

The officers were unsuspectingly engaged in their surveillance in the center of Velp on Monday morning. They were called by the bystander. The officers assisted and immediately requested an ambulance.

By that time, the delivery of the baby was well underway. That's why they went to a dental office. Even before the ambulance arrived, the baby was born. The IJsselwaarden police announced on Instagram that everything is going well with the baby, who has been named Herman. It was born on 09.08 and weighs 1450 grams.