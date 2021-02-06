In light of the winter weather in the coming days, the national government has shared the corona rules around 'enjoying the snow' on their website. Under the current rules, you can go outside with your own household or with one person from outside the home. This means that snowball fights will only be permitted for people within the same household. Alternatively, going skating or sledding with one friend from a different household will be allowed.

Children up to and including 17 years old are allowed to skate or play in the snow together. They don't have to keep their distance. If it gets too busy in places, such as in a parking lot or around a coffee pick-up point, it is advised to leave. "If it really gets too busy, the mayor can take measures," said the national government.

That is also what the chairman of the Security Council of Mayors Hubert Bruls, himself mayor of Nijmegen, says. Bruls warns skating enthusiasts to be extra careful. "The pressure on healthcare is already high, we should not burden it even more," said the mayor, referring to accidents that happen to inexperienced skaters in particular.