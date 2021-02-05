Between March and end October 2020, almost 13 thousand people in the Netherlands died from the coronavirus. More than 10 thousand of these cases were officially confirmed and the rest were suspected to be COVID-19 related deaths, Statistics Netherlands reported on Friday.

Over 6 thousand of these deaths happened in April during the first wave of coronavirus infections. In the summer of 2020, the number of deaths fell significantly. July marked an all-time low for coronavirus deaths with less than 100 COVID-19 related deaths recorded. At the beginning of autumn, the number ofdeaths began to rise again with slightly more than 2 thousand people dying from the virus in October.

The disease proved to be most dangerous for people with a medical pre-condition and the elderly. 70 percent of women who died from the coronavirus between July and October were long-term care patients. Among men, 60 percent of all coronavirus deaths occurred among long-term care patients.

During the second wave, 30 percent more men than women died from the coronavirus. In spring during the first spike, COVID-19 proved to be 13 percent more fatal for men than women.

67 percent of deaths during the second wave occurred in the age group of people older than 80 years, the stats office said. 31 percent of deaths happened among 60- to 80-year-olds. Only two percent of deaths were reported from people younger than 60 years old.