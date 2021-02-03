The hospitality sector is disappointed with the lockdown exit strategy the government presented on Tuesday, calling it a "death sentence" for most of the sector. MKB Nederland is pleased that non-essential stores can open for pickups next week.

"In all phases, the vast majority of the hospitality industry remains virtually locked. Clubs and discos have actually been declared bankrupt by the cabinet. Completely unworkable and a death sentence for the majority of the hospitality industry," industry association KHN said in a statement.

In the exit strategy, restaurants can partially reopen only once the risk level goes from "very serious" to "serious". Bars can only reopen once the level is down to "worrisome". Nightclubs and discos are closed in all risk levels.

KHN director Rober Willemsen told NOS that the government broke its promise to consult with the sector before publishing its new road map out of this lockdown. "KHN will definitely not leave it at that. We demand urgent consultation with the cabinet to arrive at structural improvements to the road map."

The association for small and medium sized businesses MKB Nederland is pleased that non-essential stores can open for pickups that customers ordered in advance from February 10. "We worked hard to make this possible," chairman Jacco Vonhoff said to NOS. He hopes that this will encourage consumers to shop more locally. "I think fashion and book stores in particular will benefit from it."

According to MKB Nederland, pickups can be done in a responsible and safe manner. "If we stick to the rules - and we all agreed on that - then customers can only come by in time slots. And once you get what you need, you have to leave. So I don't think entire tribes will take to the streets," Vonhoff said to the broadcaster.